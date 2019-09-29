Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's $60 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $756 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $775 off list and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at HP
That's $210 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Staples
That's $797 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $9 less in August. Buy Now at HP
This discount generates the lowest starting price in Dell laptop sales this year.
Update: Prices now start from $154. Shop Now at Dell Refurbished Store
Save on Dell, HP, Apple, and more. Shop Now at Daily Steals
It's $149 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $300 off and tied with our mention from over a week ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now at Walmart
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
It's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best deal we could find by $50. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $4. Buy Now at Amazon
Daily Steals offers the refurbished 5-lb. HP Elitebook 8470P Intel Ivy Bridge Core i5 2.6GHz 14" Laptop for $209.99. Coupon code "HPDS" drops that to $199.99. With free shipping, that's $400 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Daily Steals
That's tied with out mention from last month, $365 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at HP
