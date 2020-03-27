Open Offer in New Tab
eBay · 37 mins ago
HP Envy 5012 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer
$50 $100
free shipping

That's $50 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • It's sold by Office Depot and Office Max via eBay.
Features
  • prints, copies, scans, and faxes
  • 802.11n wireless
  • prints up to 10 ppm in black, or 7 ppm in color
  • up to 1200x1200 dpi (black) & 4800x1200 dpi (color)
  • 100-sheet input tray
  • 2.2" touchscreen display
  • Model: Z4A60A#1H5
