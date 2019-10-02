New
Walmart · 16 mins ago
HP Envy 5012 Wireless All-in-One Color Inkjet Printer
$39 $60
free shipping

That's $21 off list, but most stores charge around $80 for a very similar model. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • prints, scans, and copies
  • up to 1200x1200 dpi black printing, up to 4800x1200 dpi color printing
  • up to 600x300 dpi copying
  • 100-sheet input tray, 25-sheet output tray
  • WiFi & app-controlled printing
  • Model: 5012
