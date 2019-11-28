Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the best deal we've seen for a new HP Chromebook and the lowest price we could find now by $78. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $480 off list and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $529.99. Buy Now at HP
That's a low by $81. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $40 under our August mention, $220 off list, and the best deal we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $30 under our mention from five days ago, $680 off list price, and the best we've ever seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $399.99. Buy Now at HP
That's $101 off and a very low price for a laptop with an Intel CPU in general. Buy Now at Lenovo
That's $5 under our June mention and $7 under the lowest price we could find for a refurb elsewhere. Buy Now at eBay
That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
That's a savings of $330 off list price. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
The Office Depot and OfficeMax Black Friday sale is now live through Saturday. You'll save on computers, office furniture, and supplies, plus rewards members get up to 100% back in points on select items. (It's free to join.) Shop Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
It's the best price we could find by $3. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's $5 under last Black Friday week's mention and a current low of at least $37. Buy Now at Office Depot and OfficeMax
That's the lowest price we could find by $82. Buy Now at Staples
That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Best Buy
The HP 2019 Black Friday Sale is now live. Doorbuster flash pricing is available today and tomorrow. You'll save up to 65% on a variety of laptops, desktops, monitors, and accessories, plus shipping is always free. Even better, select PCs priced $999.99 or more get an extra 5% off via coupon code "HOLIDAYPC". Shop Now at HP
It's a $30 drop this week and the best price we've seen. Buy Now at Walmart
