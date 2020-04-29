Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 38 mins ago
HP AMD Ryzen 5 15.6" Touch Laptop
$500 $600
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $200. Buy Now at eBay

Features
  • AMD Ryzen 5-3500U 2.1GHz quad-core CPU
  • 15.6" (1366 x768) WLED touch display
  • 12GB RAM and 256GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: 15-EF0023DX
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 38 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptop Accessories eBay HP
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register