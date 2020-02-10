Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Walmart · 1 hr ago
HP 14 10th-Gen Ice Lake 1.2GHz Laptop w/ 128GB SSD
$279 $469
free shipping

That's $200 off, tied with our Black Friday mention, and the best price we could find.

Update: The price has increased to $279. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • Available in Pale Gold or Natural Silver
  • 14" diagonal HD display
  • 10th-Gen i3-1005G1 Ice Lake 1.2GHz dual-core CPU
  • 4GB SDRAM; 128GB SSD
  • Windows 10 Home in S mode
  • Model: 7ZU89UA#ABA
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 23 hr ago
    Verified 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Laptops Walmart HP
SSD Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register