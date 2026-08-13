Gruv's Crazy Days sale lets shoppers pick any two 4K Ultra HD steelbooks for $40, covering titles like Wicked: For Good, Casino, and the Back to the Future trilogy. Most steelbooks include a Blu-ray disc and digital copy alongside the 4K disc. The selection spans new releases and anniversary editions, including 90th and 40th anniversary steelbooks for classics like The Bride of Frankenstein and Back to the Future. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 16. Buy Now at GRUV
- Over 50 4K Ultra HD steelbook titles included
- Titles include Wicked: For Good, Casino, and Back to the Future
- Most editions include Blu-ray and digital copies
- Limited edition steelbook packaging
- Mix of new releases and anniversary editions
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Expires 8/16/2026
Published 49 min ago
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Popularity: 1/5
Walmart has a wide range of DVD movie collections priced between $3.74 and $5.99, including multi-film sets like the LEGO Movie 4-Film Collection and the RoboCop Trilogy. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
GRUV's Sizzling Summer Savings event discounts dozens of Blu-ray TV season box sets, with titles like Rick and Morty: Season 6 at $7.99 and Supernatural: The Complete Fifteenth Season at $11.49. The sale spans a wide range of series, from The Sandman to Westworld to The Expanse. Shipping is free. Buy Now at GRUV
- TV series box sets on Blu-ray
- Includes complete season and multi-season collections
- Titles include Doom Patrol, The Sandman, and Rick and Morty
- Prices range from $7.99 to $11.49
GRUV is offering any 3 Shout Factory 4K titles for $60 as part of its Crazy Days sale, covering more than 150 UHD titles including Collector's Editions like The Devil's Advocate and Fargo. Individually, many of these titles run $25 to $33, so bundling three brings the per-movie cost down noticeably. The selection spans genres from horror to drama, giving shoppers plenty of room to mix and match. Shipping is free. Buy Now at GRUV
- Over 150 4K Ultra HD titles included
- Mix and match any 3 titles for $60
- Includes Collector's Edition releases with Blu-ray copies
- Titles span horror, action, drama, and comedy genres
For its Sizzling Summer Savings, GRUV discounts a selection of Blu rays and DVDs. If it's your first order with them, you get 15% off. Shop Now at GRUV
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