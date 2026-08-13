GRUV is offering any 3 Shout Factory 4K titles for $60 as part of its Crazy Days sale, covering more than 150 UHD titles including Collector's Editions like The Devil's Advocate and Fargo. Individually, many of these titles run $25 to $33, so bundling three brings the per-movie cost down noticeably. The selection spans genres from horror to drama, giving shoppers plenty of room to mix and match. Shipping is free. Buy Now at GRUV