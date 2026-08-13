GRUV is offering any 3 Shout Factory 4K titles for $60 as part of its Crazy Days sale, covering more than 150 UHD titles including Collector's Editions like The Devil's Advocate and Fargo. Individually, many of these titles run $25 to $33, so bundling three brings the per-movie cost down noticeably. The selection spans genres from horror to drama, giving shoppers plenty of room to mix and match. Shipping is free. Buy Now at GRUV
- Over 150 4K Ultra HD titles included
- Mix and match any 3 titles for $60
- Includes Collector's Edition releases with Blu-ray copies
- Titles span horror, action, drama, and comedy genres
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Expires 8/31/2026
Published 24 min ago
Barnes & Noble has marked down its Retro VHS Blu-Ray Collection, with titles like Double Team and Krull priced at $8.99 and others like Fear and Problem Child at $9.59. Each disc ships in a retro VHS-style case covering genres from horror and comedy to action and drama, with 28 titles in stock. Orders of $60 or more ship free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
Best Buy is discounting dozens of SteelBook movie editions, with titles like Fight Club and Tron 4K Blu-rays at $37.99 and Full Metal Jacket at $29.99. The sale spans horror, sci-fi, action, and animated titles across both 4K Ultra HD and standard Blu-ray formats. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Shop Now at Best Buy
Released October 20, you can pre-order The Complete Kubrick 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Criterion Collection for $420. That's $180 less than what Amazon have it listed for now. It ships free. Buy Now at Barnes & Noble
This Criterion Collection Blu-ray of The Princess Bride is $19.98 at Amazon. That's $8 below the original price, which ties the all-time low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Criterion Collection edition
- Blu-ray format
- Released October 30, 2018
GRUV's Sizzling Summer Savings event discounts dozens of Blu-ray TV season box sets, with titles like Rick and Morty: Season 6 at $7.99 and Supernatural: The Complete Fifteenth Season at $11.49. The sale spans a wide range of series, from The Sandman to Westworld to The Expanse. Shipping is free. Buy Now at GRUV
- TV series box sets on Blu-ray
- Includes complete season and multi-season collections
- Titles include Doom Patrol, The Sandman, and Rick and Morty
- Prices range from $7.99 to $11.49
For its Sizzling Summer Savings, GRUV discounts a selection of Blu rays and DVDs. If it's your first order with them, you get 15% off. Shop Now at GRUV
Gruv's Crazy Days sale lets shoppers pick any two 4K Ultra HD steelbooks for $40, covering titles like Wicked: For Good, Casino, and the Back to the Future trilogy. Most steelbooks include a Blu-ray disc and digital copy alongside the 4K disc. The selection spans new releases and anniversary editions, including 90th and 40th anniversary steelbooks for classics like The Bride of Frankenstein and Back to the Future. Shipping is free. Sale ends August 16. Buy Now at GRUV
- Over 50 4K Ultra HD steelbook titles included
- Titles include Wicked: For Good, Casino, and Back to the Future
- Most editions include Blu-ray and digital copies
- Limited edition steelbook packaging
- Mix of new releases and anniversary editions
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