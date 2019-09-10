New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Greenworks 8" Corded Pole Saw with Case
$50 $90
free shipping

It's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now

  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
  • 6.5-amp electric motor
  • 8" Oregon bar and chain for trimming down limbs
  • Model: 20192
