Walmart · 1 hr ago
Graco SnugRide Click Connect LX Infant Car Seat Base
$15 $60
That's the lowest price we could find by $4, although most major retailers charge at least $50. Buy Now

  • Amazon charges the same with free shipping for Prime members.
  • 1-step secure attachment to all Graco Click Connect infant car seats
  • integrated belt lock-off
  • 6-position dial adjustment
  • Model: 8AC49BCK
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
