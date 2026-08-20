Ending today, Amazon offers the Gorilla Grip 29x17" Waterproof WeatherMax Doormat in Grey Diamond for $14.49. That's a $5 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
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This door mat is $8.05, down from its $14.99 list price at Amazon. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. It's also the lowest price ever at Amazon. The rubber backing is designed to grip the floor and sit low enough to avoid interfering with door swing, while the woven surface is built to trap dirt and moisture before it reaches your floors. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29.5" x 17"
- Woven polyester surface with deep grooves to trap dirt and moisture
- Beveled natural rubber edge to prevent water buildup
- Non-slip, low-profile rubber backing
- Machine washable or can be hosed down for cleaning
- Suitable for both indoor and outdoor use
Amazon offers the Lunasun 5x7-Foot Area Rug for $24.19 at checkout. Other sizes qualify for the same 45% discount at checkout. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
This Fleximounts garage floor mat matches its all-time low price on Amazon at $19.99, well below the recent 90-day average of $28.46. It's made from absorbent polyester fabric with a non-slip backing, and can be trimmed with scissors to fit spaces like a trunk or patio. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 4'11" x 3'
- Made from 100% polyester non-woven fabric
- Absorbs oil, gasoline, rainwater, and snowmelt
- Non-slip backing helps prevent curling or shifting
- Can be trimmed with scissors to fit custom spaces
- Cleanable by vacuuming, spot-cleaning, or hosing down
This Gorilla Grip WeatherMAX doormat is $15, down from $26 at Amazon. It's built with a natural rubber backing and a stain- and fade-resistant top layer designed for both indoor and outdoor use in all weather conditions. Buy Now at Amazon
- Measures 29" x 17" with a 0.3" thick low-profile design
- Natural rubber backing for tear resistance
- Stain and fade resistant for indoor or outdoor use
- Deep grooves and beveled border help trap dirt and moisture
- Weighs 2.1 lb.
- Machine-made from polypropylene material
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this High-Pressure Car Washing Water Gun for $3.43. It's the best price we could find by $9. Shipping is free for Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
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