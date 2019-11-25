Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video · 31 mins ago
Google Pixel 4 XL 64GB Android Smartphone
$699 $899
free shipping

That's $100 under our October mention, $200 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now at B&H Photo Video

  • available in Black, White, or Orange
  • 6.3" 1920x1080 (1080p) AMOLED touchscreen w/ 90Hz refresh rate
  • 6GB memory, 64GB storage
  • 12MP dual pixel wide and 16MP telephoto rear camera, 8MP front camera
  • 3,700mAh battery
  • Model: GA01180-US
