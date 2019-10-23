Open Offer in New Tab
B&H Photo Video
Google Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera
$149 $199
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $11, although most retailers charge around $199.

  • Clip the $50 coupon to get this discount.
  • 8 IR LEDs for night vision
  • 1920 x 1080 (1080p) HD video
  • 130° wide angle view
  • 30 fps
  • Model: NC1102ES
  Staff Pick
  • Popularity: 2/5
