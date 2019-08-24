Personalize your DealNews Experience
VIPOutlet via eBay offers the Google Home Hub 7" Smart Display in Chalk for $68. In-cart, that price drops to $57.80. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we've seen and the best deal today by $10, although most retailers charge $99 or more. Buy Now
Amazon offers its Amazon Echo Show 5 in Sandstone or Charcoal for $64.99 with free shipping. Excluding the below mentions, that's the best deal we could find now by $5 (most retailers charge $90 or more) and the second-lowest price we've seen. (It was $50 on Prime Day.) Buy Now
Amazon offers Prime members its Amazon Echo Input in Black or White for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our June mention and the lowest price we could find by $20 today. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay offers the open-box Apple HomePod in Space Gray for $219 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago as the best deal we've seen. (It's $51 under the lowest price we could find for a factory-sealed unit today.) Buy Now
Various eBay retailers discount select apparel, electronics, home items, and more as part of its Crash Sale. Plus, many items receive free shipping. Shop Now
Various eBay merchants take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now
Official Watch Deals via eBay offers the refurbished Citizen Men's PRT Eco-Drive Watch for $84.99 with free shipping. That's $231 less than you'd pay for a new one from Citizen direct and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Quick Ship Electronics via eBay continues to offer the open-box Unlocked Motorola Moto G6 32GB Android Smartphone for $99.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and $40 under the best price we could find for a sealed phone today Buy Now
Bidallies via eBay offers the refurbished Google Pixel XL 32GB 4G LTE Android Smartphone for Verizon Wireless in Quite Black for $99.95 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $669 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Google Express offers the Google Home Mini Smart Light Starter Kit for $35 with free shipping. That's tied with our January mention (although that one included two extra smart bulbs), $20 off, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends November 26. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Google Pixel Slate 12.3" Intel Core m3 64GB Tablet for $549 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $50. Buy Now
Google Store offers the unlocked Google Pixel 3 XL 6.3" 128GB 4G LTE GSM Android Smartphone in Just Black or White for $699.99 with free shipping. That's $300 off list and the lowest price we could find, although we saw it for $50 less in June.
Update: The price has dropped to $699. Buy Now
