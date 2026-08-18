eBay offers the Goodfellow & Co. Men's Straight Fit Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants in several colors for $9.49 via promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" for a $31 savings. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
At Woot, get these Amazon Essentials Men's Athletic-fit Stretch Golf Pants for $13. It's a great price for a pair of men's golf pants. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
These prAna Stretch Zion Field Pants are $29.40, down from $98. That's $30 under REI's sale price and the lowest price we could find. They're available in a large range of sizes and inseam lengths. They're built with UPF 50+ sun protection and a ventilated gusset for added mobility. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at prAna
- Standard-tapered fit with an elastic pull-on waistband
- Adjustable internal & external drawcord
- UPF 50+ sun protection
- Ventilated inseam gusset for airflow & mobility
- Front drop-in hand pockets & concealed zipper coin pocket
- Back patch pockets with a flap on the right pocket
Use promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" to drop the Goodfellow & Co Men's Plaid Dress Trousers in two colors for $8.03 for a $42 savings. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
eBay offers the Goodfellow & Co Men's Seersucker E-Waist Trousers in two colors for $8.76 via promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10" for a $31 savings. Shipping is free. Deal ends September 1st. Buy Now at eBay
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
eBay's Brand Outlet is offering up to 30% off Logitech gear, spanning mice, keyboards, gaming headsets, webcams, and racing wheel setups. We've pictured the Certified Refurbished Logitech MX Master 4 Wireless Mouse for $89.99 ($30 off). Shipping is free. See individual product pages for warranty information on refurbished items. Shop Now at eBay
- Certified refurbished and open-box Logitech items included
- Wireless mice, keyboards, and headsets available
- Gaming accessories including racing wheels and pedals
- Webcams, speakers, and iPad keyboard cases included
- Free shipping on listed items
eBay's certified refurbished EGO outlet covers a wide range of outdoor power equipment, from leaf blowers and string trimmers to lawn mowers and pressure washers. A 21" self-propelled lawn mower with Touch Drive is $379, down from $399, and a 56-Volt Nexus 3000 power station drops to $499 from $799. All items are sold by an authorized seller and ship free. Shop Now at eBay
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