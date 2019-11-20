Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 56 mins ago
GoPlus 40,000-BTU Patio Heater
$194 $325
free shipping

It's $26 under the lowest price we could find for a similar model. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by factorydirectsale via eBay.
Features
  • uses a standard 20-lb. propane cylinder
  • safety tilt shut off valve
  • stainless steel construction
  • Model: OP3616
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 56 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Heaters eBay GoPlus
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register