This George Oliver Meher record cabinet is $116.99 at Wayfair after the on-page coupon. That's a $53 savings. It includes a built-in charging station with 3 AC outlets and holds up to 500 vinyl albums across 8 open cubes sized for both 12" and 7" records. A 10% off coupon is also available in cart for further savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 8 open cubes in varying sizes for vinyl storage
- Three larger cubes sized for 12" records and three smaller cubes sized for 7" records
- Holds up to about 500 vinyl albums
- Built-in charging station with 3 AC outlets and an on-off switch
- 2 anti-tip devices for added stability
- CARB Phase 2 compliant wood panels
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Crate & Barrel's Furniture Clearance Sale spans sofas, dining tables, beds, and storage pieces, with items like the Soma Accent Chair at $450, down from $999. A Cambria Tufted Upholstered Bed is priced from $1,900, down from up to $2,999, showing discounts across both small accents and larger bedroom furniture. All clearance items are final sale. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
- Includes sofas, sectionals, and accent chairs
- Dining tables, credenzas, and bedroom furniture included
- Storage pieces and accent tables also on sale
- Final sale, no returns or exchanges
- No promo code required
At Woot, get this Big Bean Bag Lounger Sofa for $87. It's a great price for such a lounger sofa. It comes with a matching pillow and a high-rebound sponge fill designed to keep its shape over time. Deal ends August 29. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Crate & Barrel's Summer Sale spans furniture, bedding, decor, and outdoor items, with bedroom furniture like the Adelaide Curved Upholstered Bed and Coveteur Upholstered Canopy Bed marked down to $1,799. Smaller items see similar cuts, such as the Rylan Organic Cotton Bath Mat at $39.96, down from $49.95. Shipping rates vary, though pickup may be available. Shop Now at Crate & Barrel
Costco's Labor Day mattress sale covers a wide range of options, with prices starting around $320. We've pictured the Beautyrest 12" Silver BRS900 Medium-Firm Queen Mattress for $449.99 ($100 off). Shoppers who buy two or more Costco Direct items can also stack an extra instant savings on top of the listed prices. The sale extends beyond mattresses to related items like bunk beds and area rugs. Delivery and setup is included in the price. Sale ends September 9. Buy Now at Costco
- Mattresses from brands including Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Beautyrest, and Kirkland Signature
- Sizes and styles include hybrid, memory foam, and pillow top mattresses
- Some options bundle a mattress with a foundation or adjustable base
- Additional instant savings available when buying 2 or more Costco Direct items
- Related bedroom items like bunk beds, adjustable bases, and area rugs also included
This Rebrilliant Prestridge cabinet organizer is $54.99, down from $109.99 at Wayfair. It's a solid wood, pre-assembled pull-out drawer with soft-close full-extension slides, and it comes in widths ranging from 12" to 33" to fit different cabinet openings. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Fully pre-assembled with no assembly required
- Made of solid wood construction
- Soft-close full-extension slides for smooth, quiet operation
- Dual mounting options for framed or frameless cabinets
- Available in widths from 12" to 33"
- Pre-drilled holes included for installation
At $60 off the normal price, this is the lowest price we could find for this Rebrilliant cabinet organizer, available today at Wayfair. The unit arrives fully pre-assembled, so no complicated assembly is required before installation. Soft-close full-extension slides and dual mounting options, compatible with both framed and frameless cabinets, are included. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
This Latitude Run Vesna sleeper sofa is $500, down from $900 at Wayfair. It doubles as a pull-out bed and includes built-in USB ports, cup holders, and hidden storage in both the armrests and chaise. Delivery is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- 81" wide L-shaped sectional sleeper sofa with pull-out bed
- Built-in USB ports, cup holders, and side pockets on both sides
- Flip-open armrests reveal hidden storage compartments
- Hidden storage space beneath the chaise
- Includes three cushions and two small pillows
- Solid wood frame
Wayfair is taking up to 78% off outdoor grills, griddles, smokers, pizza ovens, and grilling accessories during its Outdoor Clearance event. The sale includes more than 250 items from brands like Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's. Free shipping is available on orders of $35 or more. The sale ends August 1.
We've pictured the Electactic Stainless Steel Four Burner Commercial Bbq Grill, a $1,200 grill going for $270. Shop Now at Wayfair
- Up to 78% off outdoor grills, smokers, griddles, and accessories
- Shop more than 250 clearance items
- Brands include Royal Gourmet, Blackstone, Monument Grills, Charbroil, Nexgrill, Napoleon, and Oklahoma Joe's
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