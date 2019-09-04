Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the George Foreman 2-Serving Classic Plate Grill in Red for $12.99. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our January mention and the lowest in-stock price we could find now by $21. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Foreman Removable Plate Grill in Black for $22.99. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10, although it was $3 less last September. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Hamilton Beach Toaster Oven In Charcoal for $20 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Sierra offers the Vitamix 6500 Pro Blender Set in Platinum for $299.99. Coupon code 'SHIP89" bags free shipping. That is a massive low by at least $200. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Pizzacraft Pizzeria Pronto Stovetop Pizza Oven in Silver for $47.99 with free shipping. That's a buck under our July mention and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by $10, although most charge $100 or more.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Instant Pot Lux V3 6-in-1 6-Quart Programmable Electric Pressure Cooker for $49 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from a week ago as the lowest price we've seen. (It's a low today by $31.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sportsman Sandstorm Series 1,400-watt Portable Gasoline Generator for
$159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $41.
Update: The price now drops to $155.42 when you choose in-store pickup. Buy Now
Walmart offers the George Foreman Indoor / Outdoor Electric Grill in Gun Metal for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our May mention and as the best deal we've seen. (It's also currently a low by $5.) Buy Now
