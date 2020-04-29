Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 37 mins ago
Genesis Bicycles Genesis Men's 27.5" Villotti Bike
$174
free shipping

That's $76 less than you'd pay on eBay and via other sellers. Buy Now at Walmart

Tips
  • In Green
Features
  • 27.5" black aluminum wheels
  • Padded seat with quick release for easy adjustment
  • Front and rear disc brakes
  • 1 x 8 drive-train with Shimano rear derailleur
  • Vitesse front suspension
  • Aluminum hard-tail frame
  • Model: 92806
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 37 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Bicycling Walmart Genesis Bicycles
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register