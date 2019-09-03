Personalize your DealNews Experience
Today only, B&H Photo Video offers the Genaray Ultra-Thin Bicolor 144 SMD LED On-Camera Light for $34.95 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $45. Buy Now
Koyi via Amazon offers the Zomei 14" Dimmable LED Ring Light with Stand for $79.99. Clip the 18% off on-page coupon and apply code "T74SBXG6" to drop the price to $37.59. With free shipping, that's $14 under our mention from two weeks ago, $42 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The clippable coupon is gone, so the price is now $48.74. Buy Now
iTekLife via Amazon offers the Neewer 480-LED Video Light w/ 2.4G Wireless Remote for $69.99. Coupon code "NWLED919" drops the price to $52.49. With free shipping, that's $18 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Global_omo via Amazon offers the Neewer 20" 120-LED Photo Light Box for $69.99. Coupon code "LEDBOX819" cuts the price to $45.49. With free shipping, that's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Canon PIXMA Wireless All-in-One Inkjet Printer in White for $39.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $10.
Update: It's now out of stock at Amazon; however, B&H Photo VIdeo still offers it for the same price. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the AMD Ryzen Threadripper 2950X 12-core 24-Threads 3.5GHz Desktop Processor for $399.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $121.
Update: The price has dropped to $377.97. Buy Now
B&H Photo Video offers the IOGEAR ViewPro-C USB Type C 4-in-1 Video Adapter for $63.99. Clip the on-page coupon to drop it to $29.99. (Discount appears in-cart.) With free shipping, that's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $30. Buy Now
Menton Ezil Fashion via Amazon offers Prime members its Menton Ezil Men's Watch for $15.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention at $54 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Alexander Taron Engstler Cuckoo Clock for $35.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Maxcraft 7-in-1 Precision Pocket Screwdriver for $4.45 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has increased to $5.05. Buy Now
NewCentral via Amazon offers the Ainope 10,000mAh Portable Battery Pack in Black for $21.99. Clip the on-page 5% off coupon and apply code "AE4DQBM9" to drop that to $12.09. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from last week, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The on-page coupon is now for $3 off, dropping the final price to $10.19. Buy Now
