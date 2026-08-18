Amazon has this Sterling Silver Heart Pendant Necklace for 50% off the $48 list price and a simple option if you're after a classic gift that doesn't look like an afterthought. Apply coupon code "TIYHIW6I" for a savings of $24. Buy Now at Amazon
- Customizable birthstone for personalized gifting
- Heart-shaped Moissanite center stone
- Durable rhodium-plated 925 sterling silver
- Adjustable 16-inch chain with 2-inch extender
- Hypoallergenic and nickel-free for sensitive skin
Macy's Semi Annual Jewelry Sale covers a wide range of fine jewelry, including diamond and gemstone rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings in materials like sterling silver and 14k gold.Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This 14k gold initial charm pendant is $140.49, down from $250. It comes in yellow or white gold and is available in any letter of the alphabet. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- Made of 14k solid yellow or white gold
- Available in letters A through Z
- New without original packaging
- Stamped with 14k hallmark
- Charm/pendant style in letter shape
Shop LC takes an extra 50% off its Hot Deals collection when you apply coupon code "DEAL50" at checkout. Shop LC's Hot Deals lineup centers on fine jewelry, with several gemstone rings in 10K and 14K gold marked down steeply, including one Luxoro ring at $1,899.99, down from $12,999.99. Many pieces pair colored gemstones like ruby, sapphire, and garnet with diamonds or lab-grown diamonds, and are certified and appraised. Free shipping is included across the featured rings. Shop Now at Shop LC
- Rings featuring gemstones such as bixbite, sapphire, ruby, garnet, and zircon
- Settings crafted in 10K and 14K gold
- Several pieces paired with diamonds or lab-grown diamonds
- Certified and appraised options available
- Free shipping included on featured items
- Multi-payment installment option available at checkout
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale covers 287 women's fine jewelry pieces from brands like Monica Vinader, John Hardy, Bony Levy, and MEJURI. Prices range widely, from Monica Vinader charms and huggie hoops around $60 to $80 up to statement diamond pieces from Bony Levy in the thousands. The mix spans everyday gold jewelry as well as higher-end diamond bracelets, necklaces, and rings, with many styles marked down from their after-sale prices. Get free shipping on all orders. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- 287 items included in the fine jewelry sale
- Brands include Monica Vinader, John Hardy, Bony Levy, and MEJURI
- Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings included
- Some styles include lab grown diamonds and 14K or 18K gold
- Several items available through online trunk shows
Here you'll find the best limited-time offers that Amazon has available today. Shipping is free for Prime members. The sale refreshes at 3am ET each day. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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