This 14k gold initial charm pendant is $140.49, down from $250. It comes in yellow or white gold and is available in any letter of the alphabet. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
- Made of 14k solid yellow or white gold
- Available in letters A through Z
- New without original packaging
- Stamped with 14k hallmark
- Charm/pendant style in letter shape
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Published 16 min ago
Macy's Semi Annual Jewelry Sale covers a wide range of fine jewelry, including diamond and gemstone rings, necklaces, bracelets, and earrings in materials like sterling silver and 14k gold.Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
Shop LC takes an extra 50% off its Hot Deals collection when you apply coupon code "DEAL50" at checkout. Shop LC's Hot Deals lineup centers on fine jewelry, with several gemstone rings in 10K and 14K gold marked down steeply, including one Luxoro ring at $1,899.99, down from $12,999.99. Many pieces pair colored gemstones like ruby, sapphire, and garnet with diamonds or lab-grown diamonds, and are certified and appraised. Free shipping is included across the featured rings. Shop Now at Shop LC
- Rings featuring gemstones such as bixbite, sapphire, ruby, garnet, and zircon
- Settings crafted in 10K and 14K gold
- Several pieces paired with diamonds or lab-grown diamonds
- Certified and appraised options available
- Free shipping included on featured items
- Multi-payment installment option available at checkout
Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale covers 287 women's fine jewelry pieces from brands like Monica Vinader, John Hardy, Bony Levy, and MEJURI. Prices range widely, from Monica Vinader charms and huggie hoops around $60 to $80 up to statement diamond pieces from Bony Levy in the thousands. The mix spans everyday gold jewelry as well as higher-end diamond bracelets, necklaces, and rings, with many styles marked down from their after-sale prices. Get free shipping on all orders. Buy Now at Nordstrom
- 287 items included in the fine jewelry sale
- Brands include Monica Vinader, John Hardy, Bony Levy, and MEJURI
- Necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings included
- Some styles include lab grown diamonds and 14K or 18K gold
- Several items available through online trunk shows
Walmart offers the 2025 Niue 1 oz Silver $2 Marvel Iron-Man vs Ultron coin for $75.94, down from $91.29 at Walmart. It's made from 1 oz of .999 fine silver and carries official $2 legal tender status from Niue. Buy Now at Walmart
At the Target Outlet on eBay, shoppers can save up to 75% off a range of items, including furniture, clothing, shoes, toys, music, and lots more, from brands big and small. Everything in here also qualifies for the promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", which cuts an extra 10% off. Everything in here is from Target's warehouse (and some of the items are cheaper than what they're still selling for directly from the store). Shipping is free on all orders, too. A max. discount of $40 applies and the coupon expires on September 1. Shop Now at eBay
This refurb Acer PM161Q is $34, down from its normal price of $140 on eBay. It's the best-ever deal we've seen for this model, in any condition. The monitor draws power and video over a single USB-C cable and weighs under 2 lbs, making it suited for use as a travel second screen. A 1-year Allstate warranty is included. Buy Now at eBay
- 1920x1080 IPS panel, 15.6"
- 60Hz refresh rate, 5ms response time
- 250 cd/m² brightness, 1000:1 contrast ratio
- 2x USB-C ports (power and video input)
- 1x Mini HDMI input
- Condition: Very Good - Refurbished
WatchMaxx's eBay store offers a large selection of new Omega watches, including Speedmaster, Seamaster, De Ville, and Constellation models. Prices range from about $2,905 for a Constellation Quartz women's watch to over $16,000 for a Speedmaster Dark Side of the Moon, with most models discounted from their listed regular prices. All watches ship in their original box. Shop Now at eBay
Using promo code "BULLSEYESAVE10", these Goodfellow & Co. Comfort Wear Trousers drop to $8.03, down from their $40 list price. Shipping is free, too. The cotton-spandex blend fabric offers stretch, and the trousers include a fly hook and zipper closure with side and back pockets. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at eBay
- Cotton-spandex blend fabric
- Regular rise, relaxed fit, relaxed legs
- Fly hook and zipper closure
- Two side pockets and back pockets
- 32" inseam
- Machine washable, tumble dry
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