Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
eBay · 1 hr ago
Garmin Fenix 3 HR GPS Watch w/ Heart Monitor
$265 $600
free shipping

That's a low by $34, although most stores charge $320 or more. Buy Now at eBay

Tips
  • Sold by BuyDig via eBay.
Features
  • Access to the Connect IQ platform allows customization of watch faces and data fields
  • provides downloadable widgets and apps
  • Bonus titanium band included
  • 1.2" sunlight-readable Garmin Chroma Display
  • 3-axis compass, altimeter and barometer and TracBack feature
  • Up to 2 weeks battery life
  • Model: 010-01338-76
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Smart Watches eBay Garmin
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
fall7612
Too old a model to be considered. Garmin is making a fenix 6 now
30 min ago