This Gap Factory Men's Oxford Shirt is $10 after the 50% in cart discount and promo code "GFFRIEND". That's a savings of $50. The same code also bags free shipping, a rare offer from Gap Factory. This deal ends tomorrow. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- Made from 100% cotton with a smooth oxford weave
- Boxy, relaxed fit through the chest and shoulders
- Dropped shoulder, elbow-length sleeves
- Spread collar with button front
- Patch pocket at the chest
- Machine washable
A lightweight button-up in cotton linen blend works well as a warm-weather layer whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMX10" for a savings of $76. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 55% linen and 45% cotton
- Features a classic button-up front closure
- Includes a single chest pocket design
- Provides a lightweight and breathable texture
- Designed with a standard point collar
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
This linen polo, has fabric that breathes well in warm weather and tends to hold up better than cotton in humidity. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMR9" for a savings of $71. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Breathable and moisture-wicking material
- 100% linen fabric construction
- Button-front placket design
- Short sleeve styling
- Standard fit silhouette
This 3-pack of Gap Factory boxer briefs is on sale for $13. To get this price, add it to cart and proceed to checkout, and apply coupon code "GFFRIEND". That's $27 off and the best price we could find. The stretch jersey knit fabric is a cotton-spandex blend for added give. Even better, free shipping applies. Deal ends August 20 or while supplies last. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- Sold as a 3-pack
- Stretch jersey knit fabric
- Elasticized waist
- Select styles feature allover print or stripes
- 96% cotton, 4% spandex
- Machine washable
Gap Factory's Friends & Family sale is even sweeter today, with up to 60% off everything, then an extra 50% off in cart, plus, another 15% off with promo code "GFFRIEND". It includes clearance clothing for women, men, and kids. The same coupon code also bags free shipping. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Clothing for women, men, girls, boys, toddlers, and babies
- Includes denim, dresses, activewear, and everyday essentials
- Wide range of sizes available
- Discount applies across clearance and everyday categories
This Oxford Shirt in Standard Fit is $10 at Gap Factory. To get this price, add it to cart, proceed to checkout, and add coupon code "GFFRIEND". That's $50 off and a great price on any Gap Factory men's shirt. It's made from 100% cotton and features a button-down collar with a chest patch pocket. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- 100% cotton oxford weave fabric
- Long sleeves with button cuffs
- Button-down collar with button front
- Patch pocket at the chest
- Curved shirttail hem, longer at back
- Machine washable, tumble dry low
Gap Factory's clearance section spans over 1,100 items across women's, men's, and kids' categories, with an extra 50% off at checkout plus an extra 15% off via coupon code "GFFRIEND" . Even better, free shipping applies. Sale ends August 20. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Over 1,100 items included in the clearance selection
- Styles for women, men, girls, boys, toddlers, and babies
- Filter options by category, department, price, and sleeve length
- Price filters available for $10 and under, $25 and under, and $35 and under
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