Gap Factory's Friends & Family sale takes 50% off everything across women's, men's, girls', boys', toddler, and baby styles. Plus, get an extra 15% off and free shipping via coupon code "GFFRIEND". Kids' items like the babyGap Graphic T-Shirt drop to $5.99 and the Kids Gap Logo T-Shirt is $7.49, while other deals include the Men's Everyday Soft Crewneck T-Shirts for $9.99, Men's Stretch Pique Polo Shirts for $17.49, as well as Women's GapFlex Essential Khakis for $29.99, and Women's Baggy Jeans for $34.99.. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Gap Factory