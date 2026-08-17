This Oxford Shirt in Standard Fit is $10 at Gap Factory. To get this price, add it to cart, proceed to checkout, and add coupon code "GFFRIEND". That's $50 off and a great price on any Gap Factory men's shirt. It's made from 100% cotton and features a button-down collar with a chest patch pocket. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- 100% cotton oxford weave fabric
- Long sleeves with button cuffs
- Button-down collar with button front
- Patch pocket at the chest
- Curved shirttail hem, longer at back
- Machine washable, tumble dry low
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Published 14 min ago
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
A lightweight button-up in cotton linen blend works well as a warm-weather layer whether you're dressing up or keeping it casual. Add two shirts to cart and apply coupon code "CMX10" for a savings of $76. Shipping adds $18. Buy Now at LoomBasics
- Fabric blend of 55% linen and 45% cotton
- Features a classic button-up front closure
- Includes a single chest pocket design
- Provides a lightweight and breathable texture
- Designed with a standard point collar
A lightweight linen button-down shirt that works for casual summer wear or beach trips. Apply coupon code "3Q7ACEDM" for a savings of $10. Deal ends September 1. Buy Now at Amazon
- Breathable cotton linen fabric
- Casual button-down beach style
- Machine washable material
32 Degrees offers the 32 Degrees Men's Stretch Flow Tipped Polo from $5.99. Coupon code "NEWSTIP" cuts the starting price to $3.99. That's $24 off its $30 comparison value. It's built with quick-drying, anti-pilling polyester and a contrast tipped collar and sleeves for a classic golf-style look. Shipping adds $6, but you can spend $32 or more to get free shipping. Buy Now at 32 Degrees
- 100% polyester construction
- Regular fit
- 28.5" body length (size M)
- Contrast tipped collar, placket, and sleeves
- Quick-drying, anti-pilling fabric
- Tag-free label
- Available in multiple colors, at either $3.99 or $5.99 after the coupon
Each of the T-shirts in this section are priced at $15, but you can add three or more to your cart to drop them to $6 each. Shipping is free for Prime members. Sale ends August 18. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Gap Factory offers the Gap Factory Women's Boatneck Mini Dress for an in-cart price of $5.99 for a $44 savings. Plus, use promo code "GFCYBER" for free shipping. Deal ends July 29th. Buy Now at Gap Factory
Gap Factory's Friends & Family sale takes 50% off everything across women's, men's, girls', boys', toddler, and baby styles. Plus, get an extra 15% off and free shipping via coupon code "GFFRIEND". Kids' items like the babyGap Graphic T-Shirt drop to $5.99 and the Kids Gap Logo T-Shirt is $7.49, while other deals include the Men's Everyday Soft Crewneck T-Shirts for $9.99, Men's Stretch Pique Polo Shirts for $17.49, as well as Women's GapFlex Essential Khakis for $29.99, and Women's Baggy Jeans for $34.99.. Deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Extra 50% off sitewide for Friends & Family
- Styles for women, men, girls, boys, toddlers, and baby
- Kids Gap Logo T-Shirt priced at $7.49
- babyGap Graphic T-Shirt priced at $5.99
- Crewneck Cardigan priced at $24.99
- Exclusions apply
Gap Factory's Summer Cyber Sale takes 60% off plus an extra 10% off with promo code "GFCYBER", with free shipping included. The sale spans women's, men's, and kids' clothing, and pairs with a separate Back-to-Class Deals section featuring kids graphic t-shirts for $5 and $7 tees. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Discounts apply across women's, men's, girls', boys', toddler, and baby clothing
- Back-to-class deals include $7 tees, $15 sweats, $15 dresses, and $15 shorts
- Kids graphic t-shirts marked down to $5
- Kids Gap logo t-shirts marked down to $7
- Stretch pique polo shirts marked down to $13.99
- Free shipping included with promo code
This Gauze Vacay Shirt is discounted to $10 at Gap Factory. To get this price, add it to cart, proceed to checkout, and apply coupon code "GFFRIEND". down from $59.99. It's made from 100% cotton in a boxy, relaxed fit with elbow-length sleeves and a button front. Even better, free shipping applies. Deal ends August 20 or while supplies last. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- Gauze weave fabric with a crinkled texture
- Elbow-length sleeves
- Spread collar with a button front
- Boxy, relaxed fit through the chest and shoulders
- Hits at the hip
- 100% cotton, machine washable
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