These Gap Factory shorts are $32 off the regular price of $45 when you add them to cart for an extra 50% off, then apply promo code "GFFRIEND" to save another 15%. They're made from a stretch cotton-spandex twill blend and hit above the knee for an easy through-the-hip fit. The same coupon code bags free shipping, a $7 savings. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- Stretch twill weave
- Button closure w/ zip fly
- On-seam coin pocket at waist
- Front slant pockets, welt pockets at back
- 98% cotton, 2% spandex
- Machine washable
Update: The price has changed to $7.62 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Casual Shorts for $7.60. It's a great deal for a pair of men's shorts. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get these Men's Athletic Shorts for $1.80. They're only available in size XL but it's a great deal for a basic pair of men's shorts. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
These Hanes Explorer French Terry shorts are $4.43 at Walmart, down from $18. They feature a cotton-rich fabric with a soft looped interior, double-stitched seams, and side seam pockets plus a back pocket for storage. Get free shipping with a purchase of $35, or choose free in-store pickup. Buy Now at Walmart
- Cotton-rich French terry fabric with a soft looped interior
- Double-stitched seams for added durability
- Dyed-to-match drawstring for an adjustable fit
- Side seam pockets plus one back pocket
- 6" inseam length
- Unisex sizing with a standard men's fit
These George flat front shorts cost around $4 in a bunch of different colors, with the cheapest coming in at $3.96. The pictured Black pair are $4.48. Shipping is free over $35 or you can pick them up in free at your local store (depending on your ZIP). They're made from a cotton-spandex blend for stretch, with a 9" inseam, four pockets, and belt loops. Buy Now at Walmart
- 98% cotton, 2% spandex blend with stretch
- 9" inseam with a mid-rise fit
- Button closure with zip fly
- Two side pockets and two back pockets
- Belt loops included
- Machine washable
This Gap Factory Men's Oxford Shirt is $10 after the 50% in cart discount and promo code "GFFRIEND". That's a savings of $50. The same code also bags free shipping, a rare offer from Gap Factory. This deal ends tomorrow. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- Made from 100% cotton with a smooth oxford weave
- Boxy, relaxed fit through the chest and shoulders
- Dropped shoulder, elbow-length sleeves
- Spread collar with button front
- Patch pocket at the chest
- Machine washable
Gap Factory's Friends & Family sale is even sweeter today, with up to 60% off everything, then an extra 50% off in cart, plus, another 15% off with promo code "GFFRIEND". It includes clearance clothing for women, men, and kids. The same coupon code also bags free shipping. This deal ends August 20. Shop Now at Gap Factory
- Clothing for women, men, girls, boys, toddlers, and babies
- Includes denim, dresses, activewear, and everyday essentials
- Wide range of sizes available
- Discount applies across clearance and everyday categories
This 3-pack of Gap Factory boxer briefs is on sale for $13. To get this price, add it to cart and proceed to checkout, and apply coupon code "GFFRIEND". That's $27 off and the best price we could find. The stretch jersey knit fabric is a cotton-spandex blend for added give. Even better, free shipping applies. Deal ends August 20 or while supplies last. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- Sold as a 3-pack
- Stretch jersey knit fabric
- Elasticized waist
- Select styles feature allover print or stripes
- 96% cotton, 4% spandex
- Machine washable
This Oxford Shirt in Standard Fit is $10 at Gap Factory. To get this price, add it to cart, proceed to checkout, and add coupon code "GFFRIEND". That's $50 off and a great price on any Gap Factory men's shirt. It's made from 100% cotton and features a button-down collar with a chest patch pocket. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Gap Factory
- 100% cotton oxford weave fabric
- Long sleeves with button cuffs
- Button-down collar with button front
- Patch pocket at the chest
- Curved shirttail hem, longer at back
- Machine washable, tumble dry low
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