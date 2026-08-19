Walmart offers the GVDV 10-Foot Halloween Inflatable Archway for $65.99. That's a $65 savings. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- Includes 14 built-in LED lights for nighttime visibility
- Includes 4 hooks, 4 ropes, 8 ground stakes, and 2 sandbags for stability
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Published 40 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Home Depot offers The Home Depot 2-Gallon Halloween Bucket for $2.88. Shipping is free. Note that this item is backordered. Buy Now at Home Depot
This Red Shed Mummy Metal Rooster statue is $149.99 at Tractor Supply. It's a $100 savings. Standing 6 ft. tall and built from powder-coat iron, it's designed to withstand outdoor weather while serving as a Halloween yard display. Opt for pickup to avoid the delivery fee. Buy Now at Tractor Supply Co.
- Stands 6 ft. tall
- Made from powder-coat iron for long-lasting durability
- Suitable for indoor or outdoor use
- Weather-resistant design withstands outdoor elements
- Includes 3 ground stakes to keep it upright and stable
- Measures 45" L x 16" W x 72" H
Update: The price has dropped to $14.05 since this was originally published.
This Joyfy hanging ghost decoration is $14.79, down from $25.99 at Walmart. It stands 47" tall and includes a blue LED light with a 6-hour timer setting for automatic nighttime use. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Measures approximately 47" tall
- Blue LED light with 3 modes: 6-hour timer, always on, or off
- Requires 3 AA batteries, not included
- Bendable arms allow for posing in different positions
- Waterproof design suited for outdoor use
- Designed to hang from trees, rooftops, doors, or windows
Amazon offers this 5-foot spider decoration in Black for $8.99. Other colors are $13 to $14. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Bendable, adjustable legs for hanging on fences, doors, windows, or trees
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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