The GIGABYTE 27" QD-OLED gaming monitor, the GO27Q24A is $300, down from $450 at Newegg. It pairs a 240Hz refresh rate with a 0.03ms response time and a QD-OLED panel rated for 99% DCI-P3 color coverage. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- 27" QHD (2560 x 1440) QD-OLED panel
- 240Hz refresh rate w/ 0.03ms response time
- 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio and 1.07 billion colors
- 99% DCI-P3 color gamut coverage
- Height, pivot, swivel, and tilt adjustable stand
- 1 DisplayPort 1.4 and 2 HDMI 2.1 ports
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Published 3 min ago
The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
Woot has a wide range of monitors on sale. At checkout, use promo code "FIFTEEN" to get an extra 15% off, dropping starting prices to $59.49. Brands here include Acer, LG, and Lenovo. Coupon ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
This MSI G242LW gaming monitor is now just $47 at Walmart. That's less than half of its original price of $100. The monitor pairs a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with an IPS panel rated for 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color coverage. Buy Now at Walmart
- 23.8" IPS panel with full HD 1920x1080 resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time
- FreeSync support for tear-free gaming
- Anti-flicker and low blue light modes
- Covers 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color ranges
- 1x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort inputs, weighs 6.83 lb.
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
Newegg offers the Redragon Scissor Low-Profile Slim Wireless Keyboard for $9.99 via promo code "EDF36982". That's a $12 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Newegg
Newegg offers the Zebra USB Keyboard for $167. That's $497 off and the lowest price we could find. It's a wired keyboard built to work with vehicle mount computers. Free shipping applies. Buy Now at Newegg
- USB wired connection
- QWERTY key layout
- Designed for use with vehicle mount computers
- Made by Zebra
Newegg's Level Up Sale spans components, systems, and peripherals, with deals like a Samsung 9100 PRO 2TB SSD at $399.99, down from $679.99, and a GIGABYTE RTX 5070 Ti graphics card at $1,099.99. The sale also covers gaming desktops, laptops, motherboards, and monitors from brands including ASUS, MSI, Corsair, and Acer. Shop Now at Newegg
- Gaming desktop PCs from brands like ABS, CyberpowerPC, and ASUS ROG
- Desktop CPUs and GPUs including AMD Ryzen and GIGABYTE GeForce RTX cards
- Gaming and business laptops from ASUS and MSI
- Internal SSDs and hard drives from Samsung, Seagate, and Synology
- Desktop memory kits from Corsair and V-COLOR
- Gaming monitors from Acer and GIGABYTE
With promo code "SSF72876", this NZXT F360 RGB CORE fan unit drops to $29.99, $50 off the regular price. The 360mm unit delivers up to 75.12 CFM of airflow per fan at a noise level of 30 dBA. Buy Now at Newegg
- 360mm triple-fan unit with single-frame RGB design
- 500 to 2,400 RPM (+/- 250) per fan
- 75.12 CFM airflow per fan
- Fluid dynamic bearing
- 30 dBA noise level per fan
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