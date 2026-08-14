Woot has a wide range of monitors on sale. At checkout, use promo code "FIFTEEN" to get an extra 15% off, dropping starting prices to $59.49. Brands here include Acer, LG, and Lenovo. Coupon ends today. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
The Sceptre E345B-QU180D costs just $173 right now at Amazon, which is an all-time price low. It's also $48 cheaper than what you'd pay at Walmart. This is a 34" ultrawide gaming monitor with a 3440 x 1440 resolution and refresh rate up to 180Hz. The monitor includes built-in speakers, dual HDMI and DisplayPort connections, and a 1 millisecond response time. Buy Now at Amazon
- 34" ultrawide screen with 3440 x 1440 resolution
- Refresh rate up to 180Hz
- 1 millisecond response time
- Two HDMI ports and two DisplayPort inputs
- Built-in speakers and audio out jack
- Blue-Light Shift technology to reduce eye strain
This MSI G242LW gaming monitor is now just $47 at Walmart. That's less than half of its original price of $100. The monitor pairs a 144Hz refresh rate and 1ms response time with an IPS panel rated for 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color coverage. Buy Now at Walmart
- 23.8" IPS panel with full HD 1920x1080 resolution
- 144Hz refresh rate with 1ms response time
- FreeSync support for tear-free gaming
- Anti-flicker and low blue light modes
- Covers 83% DCI-P3 and 111% sRGB color ranges
- 1x HDMI and 1x DisplayPort inputs, weighs 6.83 lb.
The MSI 34" Ultrawide is now $169.99 at Newegg. That's $40 off and the best price we could find. This curved 1440p monitor offers a 100Hz refresh rate, AMD FreeSync support, and a 1500R curvature for an immersive widescreen view. It also includes built-in speakers and TÜV-certified anti-flicker and low blue light technology. Buy Now at Newegg
- 34" ultrawide 1440p (UWQHD) curved screen with 1500R curvature
- 100Hz refresh rate w/ AMD FreeSync support
- 1ms response time
- TÜV-certified anti-flicker & low blue light technology
- 2x HDMI & 1x DisplayPort connections
- Built-in speakers & VESA mountable design
This Yxk 15.6" portable monitor is $35.99, down from $39.99 at Amazon. It's the best deal we've seen for this portable monitor, It weighs just 1.4 lb. and is 0.3" thin, with dual USB-C ports, a mini HDMI port, and built-in speakers for use as a second screen with laptops, consoles, or phones. Buy Now at Amazon
- 1920x1080 (1080p) resolution
- double Type-C ports and 1 mini HDMI
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Electronics Liquidation Sale spans a wide mix of categories, from camera lenses and drone accessories to musical instrument parts and networking gear. The Celestron EclipSmart Solar Shades Observing Kit is marked down 73% to $9.65, while the Canon RF 100-400mm lens drops to $499.99, 29% off its reference price. With deals ranging from small accessories under $10 to pro camera gear near $500, the sale covers a broad range of price points across electronics. This deal ends August 16. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Dealmageddon clearance sale covers a wide mix of items, from home goods and tools to apparel and electronics. Discounts vary widely by item, with some products like the Amazon Essentials Women's Oversized-Fit Jacket dropping to $12, 73% off its reference price. Other standouts include Carhartt men's apparel and Brooks running shoes at 30% off. The sale runs through August 14. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Licensed to Save Software Sale covers a range of software licenses, from productivity tools to VPN services and games. Microsoft Project Professional 2024 is $49.99, down from $149.99, while Microsoft Office Home 2024 runs $114.99. Shoppers looking for lighter commitments can grab a one-month Microsoft 365 Personal subscription for $6.99. This deal ends August 31. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Includes Microsoft Office Home 2024 and Microsoft 365 Personal and Family subscriptions
- Microsoft Project Professional 2024 and Visio Professional 2024 included
- Visual Studio Professional 2022 and 2026 versions available
- NordVPN Standard 1-Year VPN plan included
- Minecraft Java and Bedrock Edition digital code for Windows included
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