Walmart · 1 hr ago
Fujifilm Instax Mini 7s Instant Camera Bundle
$50
free shipping

That's at least $18 under what you'd pay to buy these items separately. (The camera and film pack alone usually cost $50.) Buy Now at Walmart

  • available in several colors (Seafoam Green pictured)
  • includes Instax Mini 7s camera, pack of film with 10 exposures, 2 emoticon photo holders, camera case, and photo album
  • Model: 600021030
