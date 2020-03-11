Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 17 mins ago
Frigidaire Portable Retro 12-Can Mini Fridge
$49 $70
free shipping

That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available at this price in Black.
  • self-locking recessed door handle
  • low noise fan with no compressor
  • Model: EFMIS462
