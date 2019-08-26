New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Flowtron 2-Acre Bug Fighter
$160 $229
free shipping

Walmart offers the Flowtron 2-Acre Bug Fighter for $160.30 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now

  • Amazon offers it for the same price.
  • It requires three 40W UV bulbs (BF150), however it's unclear if they are included.
  • 5,600-volt peak killing grid
  • 120-watts of black light energy
  • weatherproof
  • no-clog killing grid
  • Model: MC9000
