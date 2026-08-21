Get this Horizon Fitness 5.0R Recumbent Exercise Bike, a floor model marked down to $300 from its regular price of $1,000 at Dick's Sporting Goods. It includes 100 levels of magnetic resistance, an XL comfort seat with lumbar support, and a high-contrast LCD screen that tracks resistance, cadence, heart rate, time, distance, calories, speed, and watts. The bike also connects via Bluetooth to apps like Zwift and Peloton. Shipping adds $140, unless you can find one available at a store local to you for pickup. Buy Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Step-through design for easy on and off access
- 100 levels of magnetic resistance
- High-contrast LCD screen shows resistance, cadence, heart rate, time, distance, calories, speed, and watts
- 5 built-in workout programs including manual, distance, calories, weight loss, and intervals
- XL comfort seat with lumbar support and aluminum seat rail
- 300-lb. weight capacity with lifetime frame warranty
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This exercise bike is $200 off, dropping to $300 from its $500 regular price. It's also below Amazon's 90-day average price of $450 and its all-time low of $374. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines a stationary bike with a removable desktop for a laptop, phone, or drink
- 8 levels of magnetic resistance
- LCD display tracks time, speed, distance, calories, mileage, and RPM
- Supports up to 400 lb.
- Adjustable seat and desktop height and depth
At Woot, this Exerpeutic 2000M under-desk exercise bike is $71.86, down from $173.05. It includes a motor-assisted pedaling mode for low-impact use, a handheld speed controller, and an LCD tracker for distance, time, calories, and reps. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Motorized pedal exerciser designed to fit under a desk
- Hand-held speed controller with a 6-ft. cord
- Auto 15-minute timer session when motor power is on
- Overload protection stops pedal rotation if speed is excessive
- LCD display tracks distance, time, calories, and repetitions
- Includes a floor mat and built-in carry handle
Dick's Sporting Goods clearance section covers marked-down clothing, shoes, and gear from brands like Nike, adidas, HOKA, Brooks, and Under Armour. ScoreCard members get free shipping with orders of $49 or more. (Not a member? It's free to join.) Pickup may also be available. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
Dick's Sporting Goods is running its Epic Shoe Sale across hundreds of styles from Nike, adidas, Jordan, New Balance, HOKA, and On. Examples include HOKA Women's Clifton 10 Running Shoes at $124, down from $155, and Air Jordan 11 Retro Low 'University Blue' shoes at $146, down from $195. The sale spans running, training, basketball, and cleats for kids and adults alike. Orders of $49 or more ship for free. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Includes men's, women's, boys', and girls' athletic and casual shoes
- Brands include Nike, adidas, Jordan, PUMA, New Balance, Under Armour, HOKA, and On
- Covers running, training, basketball, and cleats for baseball, soccer, and football
- Extended sizing available on select styles
- Shipping and in-store pickup options vary by item
As part of Dick's Sporting Goods 2-Day Flash Sale, The North Face jackets, sweatshirts, accessories, and more are discounted by as much as 88%. Most of the highest discounts are on women's and kids' clothing in limited sizes, but men's deals are available, too, including The North Face Men's Evolution Half Dome Short Sleeve T-Shirt at $14.23 and The North Face Men's Ceptor Bib at $189.73, down from $425. Shipping is free over $49 and the deals all end on August 1. Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Jackets, hoodies, and fleece for men, women, and kids
- Snow pants and insulated winter gear included
- Accessories like beanies, mittens, and lumbar packs on sale
- Footwear including slippers included in the markdowns
Dick's Sporting Goods has marked down its Birkenstock lineup by up to 45%, spanning sandals, clogs, and boots for both men and women. Styles like the Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida are included, with women's Arizona Stealth Buckle EVA sandals dropping to $38.46 from $54.95 and men's Boston Essentials EVA clogs falling to $34.82 from $59.95. Orders over $49 ship free. We've pictured the Birkenstock Men's Mogami Terra Sandals for $73.46 ($90+ elsewhere). Shop Now at Dick's Sporting Goods
- Styles include Arizona, Boston, Mayari, and Florida sandals
- Available for both men and women
- Cork outsoles and suede or Birko-Flor uppers
- Contoured footbeds with adjustable straps
- Includes sandals, clogs, and boots
- Ship-to-home and in-store pickup options available
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