This exercise bike is $200 off, dropping to $300 from its $500 regular price. It's also below Amazon's 90-day average price of $450 and its all-time low of $374. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Combines a stationary bike with a removable desktop for a laptop, phone, or drink
- 8 levels of magnetic resistance
- LCD display tracks time, speed, distance, calories, mileage, and RPM
- Supports up to 400 lb.
- Adjustable seat and desktop height and depth
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Published 17 min ago
Folds flat for storage and includes five workout modes in one unit, which makes it a reasonable pick for small spaces where a dedicated piece of cardio equipment isn't practical. Apply coupon code "O25MHACG" for a savings of $56. Buy Now at Amazon
- Full-body workout with integrated resistance bands
- Silent magnetic resistance with adjustable intensity
- Space-saving foldable X-frame design
- Ergonomic cushioned seat and multi-grip handlebars
- Real-time LCD performance and heart rate tracking
At Woot, this Exerpeutic 2000M under-desk exercise bike is $71.86, down from $173.05. It includes a motor-assisted pedaling mode for low-impact use, a handheld speed controller, and an LCD tracker for distance, time, calories, and reps. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Motorized pedal exerciser designed to fit under a desk
- Hand-held speed controller with a 6-ft. cord
- Auto 15-minute timer session when motor power is on
- Overload protection stops pedal rotation if speed is excessive
- LCD display tracks distance, time, calories, and repetitions
- Includes a floor mat and built-in carry handle
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At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this 16-in-1 Universal Stainless Steel Wrench Set for $5.75. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
This recliner chair is $140 off its regular price of $400, matching its all-time low on Amazon. It reclines up to 165° with a 4-position lockable mechanism and an extendable footrest, letting it double as a lounge chair or near-flat bed. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Reclines from 90° to 165° with 4 lockable positions
- Extendable footrest for near-flat reclining
- Adjustable 2-in-1 pillow for head or lower back support
- PU leather cover with high-density foam cushioning
- Recommended for users 4.7 to 5.8 ft. tall
- Overall dimensions of 27.5" D x 28.9" W x 45" H
This standing desk is $150 off its regular price of $650, landing at its lowest price on Amazon. It's available in Walnut or Natural. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Height adjusts electrically from 27.6" to 46.8"
- Dual-motor lift system
- Desktop measures 55" wide by 28" deep with a 1" thick top
- Supports up to 222 lbs
- V-frame legs w/ reinforced metal lift columns
- 5-year warranty on frame and motor, 2-year warranty on controller and electronics
This L-shaped standing desk is $309.99, down from $529.99, and matches its all-time low price on Amazon. The desk adjusts electrically between sitting and standing heights from 30.7" to 46.8" and includes a reinforced steel frame rated to hold 242 lbs. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
- Height adjusts electrically from 30.7" to 46.8"
- L-shaped design with a main desk and side surface
- 1.18" thick desktop with cherry wood veneer finish
- Reinforced steel frame supports up to 242 lbs.
- Includes a single storage drawer
- Cable grommets included for cord management
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Price Analysis
|Discount
|Last Deal Price
|Current Price
|Amazon
|39%
|--
|$300
|Buy Now
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