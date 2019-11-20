Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Farberware Air Fryer Toaster Oven
$65 $80
free shipping

That's the best deal we could find by $13. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • preprogrammed cook settings
  • built-in timer up to 60 minutes
  • automatic shut-off
  • Model: 201797
