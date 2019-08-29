New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Farberware 17-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Knife and Kitchen Tool Set
$20 $33
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Farberware 17-Piece Never Needs Sharpening Knife and Kitchen Tool Set for $19.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $15, although we saw it for $2 less last September. Buy Now

Tips
  • Amazon currently offers the same deal with free shipping for Prime members.
Features
  • 8" chef knife
  • 8" slicer knife
  • 5" santoku knife
  • 3.5" paring knife
  • 8 steak knives
  • kitchen shears with built-in bottle opener
  • 2 mixing spoons
  • rotating plastic caddy
  • Model: 5083347
