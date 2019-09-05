Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Expo Low Odor Dry Erase Markers 16-Pack for $10.94 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find now by $6 and tied with our mention from last week. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Rocketbook Everlast 6" x 8.8" Smart Reusable Executive Notebook in Atomic Red with Pen and Microfiber Cloth for $19.49 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the best price we could find by $15. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $18. Buy Now
Amazon offers the BIC Gel-ocity Quick Dry Retractable Gel Pen 12-Pack in Assorted Colors for $11.99. Complete the mail-in rebate linked below to cut that to $0. Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. That's around $12 less than you'd pay in local stores. Rebate expires September 7. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
