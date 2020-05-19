Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Everyday Home 210-Piece Sewing Kit
$11
free shipping w/$35

That's about a buck less than our mention from yesterday and a great price for a comprehensive sewing kit. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in Aqua.
  • Shipping adds $5.99, although orders of $35 or more ship for free.
Features
  • 5 individual snap off containers
  • includes threads, needles, miniature sewing sheers, pins, a thimble, a miniature pincushion, & the storage caddy
  • Model: 82-SK210-G
  • Published 41 min ago
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
