Amazon's spend $50, save $10 promotion covers a wide mix of household, grocery, and personal care items, from Charmin toilet paper at $12.99 to Tree Hut body scrubs at $8.94. Shoppers can mix and match across categories like baby care, snacks, coffee pods, and hair care to hit the $50 threshold and unlock the discount. Buy Now at Amazon
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Published 45 min ago
Verified 15 min ago
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Popularity: 3/5
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Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
La Roche-Posay is offering a free sample of its Toleriane Double Repair Face Moisturizer when you fill out a brief form. The formula is fragrance-free and paraben-free, and includes the brand's Thermal Spring Water from France. Shop Now at La Roche-Posay
This three-pack of Just For Men Touch of Gray kits is down to just $10 at Amazon. You'll get this price after clipping the 30% off coupon and checking out with Subscribe & Save. You'd pay around $9 per pack at local stores. The comb applicator lets you target gray areas directly without mixing, and the ammonia-free formula develops in just 10 minutes. Buy Now at Amazon
- Semi-permanent hair color formulated for men
- Comb applicator allows for easy, no-mix application
- Ammonia-free formula
- Full color develops in 10 minutes
- Targets and covers gray areas
- Includes 3 items in the kit
This offer takes $5 off a haircut at participating Great Clips salons in the US. It must be used within 14 days of the code being generated and is limited to one coupon per customer. Shop Now at Great Clips
- Valid at participating US Great Clips salons
- $5.00 off a haircut
- Limit one coupon per customer
- Must be redeemed within 14 days of code generation
- Not valid with any other offer
Woot's Restock & Recharge sale covers health and personal care gear, from blood pressure monitors to red light therapy masks and shiatsu massagers. A pulse oximeter is discounted to $84, down from $490, and OTC hearing aids are marked to $70, down from $397, showing the range of savings across the sale. Hair tools, water flossers, and hearing aids round out the offerings alongside the massage and wellness devices. This deal ends August 26. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
At Amazon, get the Travelon Pi Forget Me Not Mini Organizer for $9.52. It's the best deal we've seen for this mini organizer. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
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