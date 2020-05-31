Open Offer in New Tab
Build.com · 42 mins ago
Emser Tile Velocity Pulse 17" x 35" Rectangle Floor and Wall Tile
$7 per sq. ft. $8
free shipping

Get an 8.47 sq. ft. carton for $58.73, which is $8 less than Lowe's charges., Buy Now at Build.com

Features
  • made from porcelain with an unpolished porcelain visual
  • can be installed using grout
  • Model: F02VELOFO1735
