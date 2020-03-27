Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
New
Walmart · 51 mins ago
Ematic 28" 2160p 4K Gaming Monitor
$229 $379
free shipping

That's the best price we could find by $59. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • 1 USB port, 2 HDMI ports, and 1 DP port
  • HDMI cable is included
  • Model: ECM4K280
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 51 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Monitors Walmart Ematic
28" Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register