At Woot, get this Eddie Bauer 50" x 60" Sherpa Throw Blanket for $11. It's the best price we could find by $4. Shipping is free for Prime members. Deal ends September 3. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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Expires 9/4/2026
Published 1 hr ago
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Popularity: 4/5
Woot's Cozy Bedding Savings on UGG & More covers sheet sets, comforters, mattress toppers, and heated blankets from brands like UGG, Sealy, and Sunbeam. The UGG Euphoria Plush Faux Throw Blanket is $74.99, down from $138, and the UGG Leonora Lightweight Dorm Bedding 2-Piece set is $69.99, down from $109. Deep discounts also show up on mattress toppers and heated blankets, with several pieces marked more than 60% off their reference price. This deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Macy's Home Buy More, Save More Sale offers savings that scale with how many eligible items you buy, up to 50% off. The sale spans bedding, bath, dining, kitchen, luggage, and home decor. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's
This Bedsure comforter set is $38.30 at Wayfair. That's a savings of 82%. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Wayfair
- Reversible design with a complementary color on each side
- Prewashed for a soft, cotton-like feel
- Standard 100 by OEKO-TEX certified for safety
- Machine washable
- Resists pilling and deformation after washing
- Available in Queen size w/ two standard pillowcases
This Ameena comforter set is $29.93, down from $100. Star Rewards members get free shipping over $39 (it's free to join). Available in all sizes at this price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Reversible design with a floral pattern on one side and a stripe pattern on the other
- King set includes comforter, 2 shams, bed skirt, flat sheet, fitted sheet, & 2 pillowcases
- King comforter measures 106" x 90"
- Medium warmth fill designed for year-round use
- Made of 100% polyester with a machine washable design
Woot is offering an extra 30% off its Amazon Echo Devices sale with promo code "DEVICES30" at checkout. The lineup includes like-new Echo Dot, Echo Spot, Echo Show 5 Kids, and Echo Auto models starting at $11.89 after the code. Coupon ends September 1. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
- Like-new condition Amazon Echo devices
- Includes Echo Dot, Echo Spot, and Echo Show 5 Kids models
- Power adapters and accessories not included
- Extra 30% off with promo code at checkout
Woot's Best of Woot sale spans electronics, apparel, and home goods, with discounts running up to 74% off the reference prices. Highlights include the JBL Charge 6 waterproof Bluetooth speaker at $129.95 and a BLUEAIR HEPA purifier paired with a sunrise alarm clock at $57.99, down from $199.99. Deals across the sale range from small accessories like a JanSport mini backpack to bigger-ticket items like a Whynter portable ice maker. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Patio Clearance sale covers a wide range of outdoor gear, including umbrellas, gazebos, fire pits, hammocks, and porch swings. Some standouts include a California Umbrella outdoor chair pad set of 2 for $29.99 and an Astella 11' round tilting aluminum patio umbrella for $49.99, both marked as steep discounts off their reference prices. The sale spans furniture, shade structures, and yard accessories, making it worth a look for anyone stocking up on patio essentials ahead of next summer. This deal ends August 28. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Woot's Cleanup Crew sale covers yard bags, utility carts, wagons, and tarps for fall yard work. Deals include the Everyfun Collapsible Wagon Cart at $69.99, down from $159.99, and the DuraSack Self-Standing Raking Leaf Bags 2-pack at $22.99, marked down from $49.99. The sale also includes heavier equipment like the Landworks Utility Power Wagon at $749.99, discounted from $1,235.94. This deal ends September 2. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
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