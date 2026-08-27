Woot's Cozy Bedding Savings on UGG & More covers sheet sets, comforters, mattress toppers, and heated blankets from brands like UGG, Sealy, and Sunbeam. The UGG Euphoria Plush Faux Throw Blanket is $74.99, down from $138, and the UGG Leonora Lightweight Dorm Bedding 2-Piece set is $69.99, down from $109. Deep discounts also show up on mattress toppers and heated blankets, with several pieces marked more than 60% off their reference price. This deal ends September 7. Shop Now at Woot! An Amazon Company