Macy's Home Buy More, Save More Sale offers savings that scale with how many eligible items you buy, up to 50% off. The sale spans bedding, bath, dining, kitchen, luggage, and home decor. Star Rewards members receive free shipping on orders over $39 (it's free to join). Non-members can pay $10.95 or get free shipping on orders over $49. Pickup is available on most orders, too. Shop Now at Macy's