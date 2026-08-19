The Eco-Worthy 12V 280Ah LiFePO4 Battery 2-Pack is $508, down from $1,585 via promo code "VSUSAFF120". Each battery includes a built-in 200A battery management system along with Bluetooth monitoring and low-temperature cutoff protection, features aimed at deep-cycle use in campers and trailers. It ships free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Two 12V 280Ah LiFePO4 batteries with metal case
- Built-in 200A battery management system
- Bluetooth monitoring & low-temperature cutoff protection
- Each battery measures 15.4" x 8.64" x 9.65" & weighs about 66 lb.
- Suited for deep-cycle use in campers & trailers
A compact 60W solar panel with USB output, useful for keeping devices charged while camping or off-grid. It's about $55 less than a similar one at Amazon. Buy Now at Alibaba
- 60W foldable monocrystalline solar panel
- Up to 21% power conversion efficiency
- Flexible design for portable use
- Suitable for charging mobile devices
This Eco-Worthy solar panel mount is $33 via promo code "VSUSAFF6", down from $152. It uses foldable tilt legs to adjust the angle for better sun exposure and holds up to 400W of solar panels, all in an aluminum frame built to resist corrosion outdoors. It ships for free from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Fits 45" solar panels with foldable tilt legs for adjustable angle positioning
- Supports 2 100W panels or 1 200W, 300W, or 400W panel
- Made from aluminum for corrosion resistance and outdoor durability
- Weighs 7.3 lb. for easier installation
- Package measures about 45.0" x 22.4" x 2.4" and weighs 15.4 lb.
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This outdoor storage shed is $116, $34 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. It's built from metal with a chain lid meant to keep rain out, and its compact size makes it suited to small patios or balconies. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Metal construction for outdoor use
- Chain lid design helps keep out rain and moisture
- Compact 10.2" x 6.3" x 7.9" footprint
- No-tool assembly
- Weighs about 56 lb.
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