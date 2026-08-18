This Eco-Worth 2-pack of 12V 280Ah LiFePO4 batteries is $508 via promo code "VSUSAFF120", down from $1,585. Each battery includes a built-in 200A battery management system, Bluetooth monitoring, and low-temperature cutoff protection, and comes housed in a metal case for use in campers and trailers. Get free shipping from a U.S. warehouse. This deal ends August 26. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Two 12V 280Ah LiFePO4 batteries with metal case construction
- Built-in 200A battery management system
- Bluetooth monitoring w/ low-temperature cutoff protection
- Each battery measures 15.4 x 8.64 x 9.65" and weighs about 66 lb.
- Suited for deep-cycle use in campers and trailers
At Home Depot, this RYOBI ONE+ 18V / 40V Starter Kit is $89, down from $307. It includes an 18V 2Ah battery, a 40V 2Ah battery, and a dual platform Hyper Charger that can charge either battery in 25 minutes. Both batteries work with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool. Home Depot also offers free shipping on this bundle. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Includes one 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery and one 40V 2Ah battery
- Dual platform Hyper Charger works with both 18V and 40V batteries
- Charges the 18V ONE+ 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Charges the 40V 2Ah battery in 25 minutes
- Batteries are compatible with any RYOBI ONE+ or 40V tool
CR2032 batteries are the coin cells used in key fobs, watches, glucose monitors, and a wide range of small electronics, so a 16-pack is worth stocking up on. Apply coupon code "4QVDRTD4" for an extra savings of $3. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20% more capacity than standard batteries
- Airtight and liquid-tight leak protection
- Compatible with watches, calculators, and medical devices
- 10% higher energy density for superior performance
Useful for anyone who travels with multiple devices and wants to consolidate charging into a single wall plug, with the foldable prongs making it more pocket-friendly than most 100W chargers. Prime members can apply coupon code "NVLEMW3N" for a savings of $20. Buy Now at Amazon
- 100W ultra-fast charging for laptops
- Maintains constant 100W output for 70 minutes
- Simultaneously charge three devices
- 36% smaller design with foldable pins
- GaN III technology with comprehensive safety protections
CR2032 batteries power a wide range of small devices like key fobs, watches, calculators, and glucose monitors, so having a stock on hand saves you from scrambling when something dies. Apply coupon code "2Q9L9Z38" for a total savings of $7. Deal ends August 25. Buy Now at Amazon
- 20% more capacity than standard batteries
- Airtight and liquid-tight leak-proof design
- Reliable power for watches, calculators, and medical devices
This JHK electric standing desk is $65.44, down from $171.20. The desktop measures 40" x 24" and the frame is height-adjustable for switching between sitting and standing while working. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Height-adjustable electric standing desk
- Desktop measures 40" x 24"
- Wood frame material
- Suited for office or commercial use
This watch spring bar plier tool kit is $9.30 at AliExpress, down from $23.66. It includes the tools needed to remove and replace watch straps and bands for basic repairs at home. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Includes spring bar plier and tweezer tools
- Designed for watch strap and wristband removal and repair
- Available in black color option
- Made of durable materials for repeated use
- Compact set suited for at-home watch repairs
This Hisent foldable electric bike is $159, down from $400.85, via promo code "FSUS15". It runs on a 500W motor paired with a 48V battery available in 10AH to 17.5AH capacities, giving it a range of roughly 19 to 37 miles and a top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH. Buy Now at AliExpress
- 500W motor power
- 48V battery with 10AH to 17.5AH capacity options
- Top speed of about 16 to 19 MPH
- Range per charge of about 19 to 37 miles
- Foldable frame design
- Single-seat capacity
This outdoor storage shed is $116, $34 less than you'd pay for a similar one at Amazon. Shipping is free from a U.S. warehouse. It's built from metal with a chain lid meant to keep rain out, and its compact size makes it suited to small patios or balconies. Buy Now at AliExpress
- Metal construction for outdoor use
- Chain lid design helps keep out rain and moisture
- Compact 10.2" x 6.3" x 7.9" footprint
- No-tool assembly
- Weighs about 56 lb.
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