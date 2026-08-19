This Eastsport Aero Core Backpack is $15.98, down from $19.97. It includes a padded laptop sleeve, side pockets for water bottles, and a water-resistant bottom panel. Spend $35 for free shipping, or choose pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge. Buy Now at Walmart
- Measures 19" x 11.5" x 7.25"
- Multiple zipper compartments, including a front quick-access pocket
- Internal padded sleeve fits a laptop or tablet
- Adjustable padded shoulder straps and padded back panel
- Side pockets for water bottles
- Water-resistant bottom panel
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Published 40 min ago
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Popularity: 2/5
Best Buy's 60th Anniversary Sale includes discounted laptop backpacks from brands like Targus, Samsonite, SwissGear, and Thule. The Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack is down to $9.99 from $39.99, while the SwissGear Commander USB ScanSmart Backpack drops to $55 from $139.99. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Deal ends August 23. Buy Now at Best Buy
Amazon offers the Osprey Archeon Commuter Chest Rig Bag for $55.25. That's a $9 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
REI takes up to 55% off select past-season backpacks and pack accessories from brands like Patagonia, The North Face, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and REI Co-op. A standout deal is the REI Co-op Ruckpack 30 Pack from $53.83 (regularly up to $109), while the Patagonia Atom 24L Pack starts at $58.93 (regularly $109). Shipping is free on orders of $60 or more. Shop Now at REI
- Travel backpacks, laptop backpacks, daypacks, and snowsports packs included
- Brands include REI Co-op, The North Face, Patagonia, Osprey, Arc'teryx, and Topo Designs
- Many styles include laptop compartments and carry-on sizing
- Gear capacities range from small daypacks under 20 liters up to 46-liter travel packs
We've pictured the Targus 15.6" Slate Backpack, now $9.99 at Best Buy, down from $39.99. You'd pay over $30 elsewhere. My Best Buy members get free shipping on all orders (it's free to join). Buy Now at Best Buy
- Padded pocket fits laptops up to 15.6"
- Two front compartments plus water bottle pockets
- Padded shoulder straps & cushioned back panel
- Reflective accents for visibility
Walmart's Clearance sale spans a wide mix of categories, from solar outdoor lighting and smart watches to patio furniture and small appliances. Standouts include a set of solar-powered security lights down to $33 from $50.00, and a men's smart watch with fitness tracking marked down to $30 from $200. Larger items like patio furniture sets and a mini split air conditioner are also discounted, with some pieces dropping by over $300 off their regular prices. Get free shipping on most orders over $35, otherwise it adds $7. Shop Now at Walmart
- Deals across electronics, furniture, home goods, and apparel
- Solar-powered outdoor lights marked down to $32.99 from $50.00
- Smart watches with fitness tracking discounted to $29.99 from $199.99
- Patio furniture sets discounted from over $500 to under $300
- Compatible printer ink cartridges and USB flash drives included
New deals were just added to the Walmart Resold section, where Apple AirPods and MacBooks, smartphones, smartwatches, laptops, and other tech and home see big price drops. Free shipping applies over $35; otherwise, it adds $6.99. Pickup may also be available. These restored items all come with a 90-day free return warranty and the deals will end on August 21. Shop Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Vizio Quantum VQD65M-08 65" 4K QLED Smart TV for $196.80. Sub-$200 for a 65" TV makes this deal editor's choice. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 65" QLED display
- Dolby Vision HDR support
- WiFi 6, Bluetooth, Apple AirPlay 2, and Google Cast compatibility
Walmart's resold gaming electronics section covers refurbished consoles across several generations, from classic systems like the Nintendo 64 and GameCube to current hardware like the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series S. Check pages for warranty information. Opt for pickup to avoid the $6.99 shipping charge (or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more).Buy Now at Walmart
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