At Amazon, get this Ear Wax Removal Kit for $13. It's the best price Amazon has charged for this kit. It includes a 1080p camera with LED lighting so you can see inside the ear while cleaning, along with multiple silicone-covered scoop tips and a rechargeable battery rated for up to 90 minutes of use. Buy Now at Amazon
- Built-in 1080P HD camera with 6 LED lights
- Includes 3 styles of ear scoops with silicone covers
- Rechargeable 240mAh battery lasts up to 90 minutes per charge
- Up to 30 days of standby time
- IP67 waterproof design for easy cleaning
- Connects to Android and iOS devices via app
-
Published 44 min ago
Verified 36 min ago
-
Popularity: 1/5
-
Staff PickDeals so good we bought one ourselves
Sleep apnea patients who need bilevel pressure support rather than standard CPAP will find the dual-pressure setting useful for easier exhalation. Apply coupon code "DNSYA70A" for a savings of $350. Buy Now at snorecircle.com
- Auto bi-level pressure support adjusts inhalation and exhalation pressures
- 4–20 cmH₂O operating pressure range
- 308ml heated humidifier water tank
- ≤28dB operating noise level
- 3.2-inch touchscreen display
Breathe Right is offering a free sample of its Extra Strength Tan nasal strips. Just fill out the sign-up form with your name and address to claim one sample per household. Allow for one to two weeks for delivery. Shop Now at Breathe Right
Update: The price has changed to $19.99 since this was originally published.
This Beurer BiteX bite healer is $19 via Sub & Save. That's $4 off its regular price at Amazon and the lowest price it's ever been on Amazon. It treats insect bites with heat instead of creams or sprays, using a ceramic tip that warms up in seconds. Prime members get free shipping. Buy Now at Amazon
- chemical free
- uses a quick-warming ceramic hot plate to slow the body's reaction to insect bites
Walmart offers the Drive Medical Four Wheel Rollator Rolling Walker for $53.32. That's a $14 low. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Walmart
- 300-lb. capacity
At Amazon Haul, get this 600-Piece Stainless Steel Small Screw & Nut Assortment Kit for $2.57. It's the best price we could find by $5. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Get deals on a large selection of clearance men's shoes in this Amazon Outlet sale. Discounted brands include Skechers, adidas, and Columbia. Sizes and stock on select styles may be limited. Shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now at Amazon
Update: The price has changed to $2.90 since this was originally published.
At Amazon Haul, get this Shoulder Backpack for $2.85. It's a great deal for such a bag. Shipping is free on Amazon Haul orders of $25 or more. Buy Now at Amazon
Amazon offers this Retractable 9-Foot Stainless Steel Clothesline for $9.99. That's a $7 low. Shipping is free for Prime members. Buy Now at Amazon
- Retractable line extends up to 9' with a lock button to hold any length
- Holds a maximum weight of 33 lbs. when mounted
Sign In or Register