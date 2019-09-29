Personalize your DealNews Experience
It's the lowest price we've ever seen and the best price we could find today by $37. Buy Now at eBay
That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $59 under our mention of a new unit from last December and the lowest price we've seen. (It's $129 less than buying a similar new 614 model.) Buy Now at eBay
That's $90 under what you'd pay for a new model. Buy Now at eBay
That's $30 under our April mention the lowest price we could find now by $47.
Update: The price has increased to $59.99. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find for any DeluxePro model by $80. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $649 off and the best price we could find for this 2013 model. Buy Now at eBay
Save on adidas men's, women's, and kids' shoes, apparel, and more. Shop Now at eBay
Various eBay merchants continue to take up to 50% off select Apple products. Plus, all orders receive free shipping. Shop Now at eBay
Save on refurbished saws, drills, nailers, and more; brands include DeWalt, Black + Decker, Bosch, and Hitachi. Shop Now at eBay
That's $290 off list and the lowest refurb price we could find. Buy Now at eBay
That's the lowest price we could find by $51. Buy Now at Crutchfield
