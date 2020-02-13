Open Offer in New Tab
Dual Electronics 12" IllumiNite High Performance Studio Enclosed Subwoofer
$100 $130
That's $30 off list and the lowest price we could find.

Features
  • illuminated trim ring
  • measures 30” x 14” x 13”
  • frequency range between 30Hz – 250Hz
  • 1,200 watts peak power
  • Model: DSRE212
