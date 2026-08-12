Scroll down this page to see the Disney Store's Back to School Sale, where you can save up to 40% off with our promo code "STYLE". It applies to backpacks, lunch boxes, water bottles, and stationery kits. These features characters like Spider-Man, Stitch, Frozen, and Disney Princess. For example, the Spider-Man Backpack drops to $26 from $37, and the Spider-Man Lunch Box is $19, down from $27. The sale also covers coordinating stainless steel water bottles and stationery kits, so shoppers can outfit a full back-to-school set in a single theme. Deal ends August 29. Shop Now at Disney Store
- Backpacks, lunch boxes, and water bottles featuring characters like Spider-Man, Stitch, Frozen, and Disney Princess
- Insulated zip-case lunch boxes with embroidered and metallic character details
- 16 oz. stainless steel water bottles with built-in straws and carry loops
- Zip-up stationery kits with color pencils, markers, and other art supplies
- Personalization available on select backpacks and jackets
Woot offers Prime members the High Sierra Loop Backpack for $21.99 for a $14 low. Shipping is free. Deal ends August 18th. Buy Now at Woot! An Amazon Company
Save $10 off the $25 list price for a travel backpack which suits light packers, carry-on travelers, or anyone who needs a compact bag for day trips without committing to a larger pack. Apply coupon code "MNLMUVJ3" to save. Deal ends August 15. Buy Now at Amazon
- Dedicated padded laptop compartment for added protection
- Water-resistant 600D twill construction
- Breathable mesh back with padded adjustable shoulder straps
- 180° zippered opening for easier airport security screening
- Waist buckle for added stability
This McDonald's bag backpack is $15 at eBay. You'd pay at least $21 elsewhere. Shipping is free. Buy Now at eBay
Amazon offers the Osprey Archeon Commuter Chest Rig Bag for $55.25. That's a $9 low and its best-ever price. Shipping is free. Buy Now at Amazon
Disney Store takes up to 40% off 459 select items during its Mystery Savings Event. The sale includes clothing, toys, accessories, home goods, collectibles, and more. Prices are revealed when you add eligible items to your cart. Offer ends August 14. Shop Now at Disney Store
- Covers 459 items across apparel, accessories, toys, and home decor
- Includes licensed collections from Disney, Pixar, and Marvel
- Discounts range up to 40% off select styles
- Personalized bomber jackets available for kids and girls
- Includes Disney Store exclusive items
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